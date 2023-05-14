Delhi: Man opens fire in Krishna Nagar after quarrel with group, no one injured

New Delhi [India], May 14 : A firing incident was reported in Delhi's Krishna Nagar at Friends Centre market after the accused had a quarrel with a group of persons, police said on Sunday.

"At about 11:45 am, our beat staff received information about a firing near Friends Centre Market, Krishna Nagar. Upon verification, it was found that one person namely Sonu who came out of the gym had a quarrel with a group of known persons. One of the persons present at the spot fired from a pistol," a police official said.

Police mentioned that no one was injured in the firing.

"No one was injured in the firing. The accused are known to the victim and they have previous enmity over a property dispute," the official said.

Police further mentioned that a case has been registered in the matter.

"A case has been registered and a few persons have been rounded off in the matter. Teams are working to nab others," the official mentioned.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

Earlier on May 12, a cash collection agent was allegedly shot dead during a robbery at Delhi's Shahdara District under the GTB Enclave police station area.

The deceased was working for Mukesh Aggarwal, a scrap dealer and collected Rs 98,500 from Pradyumn Singh in the Friends Colony area was on his way after collecting cash when some robbers shot him in an attempt to rob him, a police official said.

