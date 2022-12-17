Delhi: Man stabs to death person over love interest; arrested

A team of Special Cell, Delhi Police arrested a man, accused of murdering a person over a love interest, from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Abu Usman (24), a resident of Jaffrabad, Delhi, allegedly stabbed to death a person, identified as Anwarul Haque, who was a tailor and a resident of Purnia, Bihar, near Sherpur Chowk, Khajuri Khas, Delhi.

According to police, the accused called on Anwarul near the shop and executed him near his shop at around 4 pm on July 31, 2022. "A case was registered the same day at Khajuri Khas Police Station regarding the incident," police said.

"On the basis of the testimony of witnesses, CCTV footage and the investigation carried out in the case, the accused Abu Usman and his associates Atin, Ahsan and Shahnwaj were identified as the culprits involved in this gruesome murder. On the following day of the murder, local police arrested the co-accused Atin and Ahsan in the case. On interrogation, both of them disclosed the name of Abu Usman as the main accused and conspirator behind the murder. However, Abu Usman absconded and evaded his arrest after the incident. Therefore, a bounty of Rs 25000 was declared on his arrest and Inspector Praveen Duggal was assigned the task to apprehend the accused," police said.

The team conducted a local enquiry and deployed sources to locate the accused. During the enquiry, it was revealed that Abu Usman had earlier worked in Bengaluru for a period of more than one year after 2018. On following the piece of information, it emerged that the accused stayed and worked near Anand Theatre, Tannery Road, Bengaluru with his relative.

"Immediately, a team of Special Cell was sent there to verify the source input and accordingly locate and apprehend the accused. The accused was not found staying at Tannery Road. However, on enquiry, it came to light that the accused was seen several times in the market area of Tannery Road. On discreet local enquiry, it was further revealed that the accused had been hiding at Nizamuddin Mohalla, Bengaluru, Karnataka, which is 7 Km away from Tannery Road," Delhi Police said.

The Special Cell team arrested Abu Usman while he had come to collect a train ticket from a courier near Vinayaka Theatre in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

After the arrest, murder accused, Abu Usman divulged that he was in a relationship with a girl, who belonged to his native place and happened to be a distant relative of the deceased Anwarul. The deceased Anwarul also wanted to marry that girl. Owing to this, the accused developed enmity with Anwarul and decided to eliminate him. The accused hatched a conspiracy with his earlier-mentioned associates and on July 31, 2022, he called the deceased at Sherpur Chowk, Khajuri, Delhi and thereafter he and his said associates brutally killed Anwarul Haque.

