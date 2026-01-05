Delhi: Man walks into police station, claims to have killed mother, siblings in Laxmi Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 5 A shocking triple murder has rocked the Laxmi Nagar area after a 25-year-old man allegedly killed three members of his own family, citing financial distress as the motive. The accused, identified as Yashveer Singh, later approached the Laxmi Nagar Police Station to surrender and confess to the crime. The horrific crime has left neighbours and residents stunned.

In fact, the entire incident came to light at around 5 p.m. on Thursday when Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, walked into the police station and informed police officers that he had killed his mother, sister, and younger brother due to what he called financial distress. The deceased have been identified as Kavita (46), Meghana (24), and Mukul (14).

After the disclosure made by Singh about the crime he reportedly committed, the police teams were immediately dispatched to his residence to verify the claim. The officers found the bodies of the three family members inside the house as was disclosed by him. Senior police officials were also informed about the crime. According to police, the entire area was secured for further examination.

Police told the media that initial verification confirmed the deaths, and necessary legal procedures were initiated at the scene. Investigators are working to establish the exact sequence of events, while statements are being recorded and evidence collected to support the ongoing probe.

Officials confirmed that the suspect cited financial difficulties as the possible motive, though all circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under verification. Officials from forensic and crime departments are expected to carry out a detailed and deep examination of the scene to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident has left the local community in shock, with neighbours expressing disbelief over the tragic events.

