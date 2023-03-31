Delhi: Massive fire at factory in Wazirpur, 25 fire tenders on spot

New Delhi [India], March 31 : A fire broke out in a factory in the Wazirpur area of Delhi on Friday morning.

Fire department officials stated that a call was received from A-91 Wazirpur industrial area near JD Dharam Kanta at around 8:18 am.

A total of 25 fire tenders are on the spot to douse the fire.

As per the fire official, No casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals from the spot showed massive flames billowing out from the building.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Fire officer AK Malik told ," We received a fire call at 8:18 am. We do not have any reports of casualties".

The fire officer further stated that it cannot be specified at this point as to how much time it will take to control the fire.

"It cannot be said as it will depend on the storage facilities of chemicals and other container systems storing different materials," he said.

Further details are awaited.

