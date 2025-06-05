Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Chandni Chowk, No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out at a shop in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said. The incident occurred at No. 419 on Splendid Road, opposite Parade Ground Parking and near the Tara Hotel. Eight fire tenders were sent to the site to bring the flames under control. According to the Delhi Fire Service, there have been no reports of injuries so far. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.

Firefighters continued their efforts to douse the blaze at the time of reporting. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai around 5:26 pm. The blaze started in a Monginis cake shop due to an electrical short circuit. The wooden structure of the shop caught fire quickly, according to officials. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams reached the site immediately. The fire was classified as a Level I incident. According to the Western Railway, the blaze was brought under control by 5:47 pm.

"An incident of sparking due to short circuit was reported at one of the stalls in the Churchgate concourse area. An alert staff member used a fire extinguisher immediately and brought the situation under control within five minutes. There is no injury or harm to anyone. Train operations are normal at Churchgate," Western Railway said in a statement.