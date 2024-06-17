Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Wedding Pandal In Shashtri Park (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 17, 2024 06:40 PM2024-06-17T18:40:36+5:302024-06-17T18:41:06+5:30
A large fire erupted Monday afternoon at a wedding pandal (temporary ceremony structure) in Delhi's Shastri Park, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.
VIDEO | A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in Delhi's Shastri Park earlier today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2024
While the fire caused significant damage to the pandal, no injuries were reported in the incident, which was called in around 2:51 PM, DFS said. Eight fire tenders responded to the blaze and brought it under control within an hour.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police.