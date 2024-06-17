Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Wedding Pandal In Shashtri Park (Watch Video)

A large fire erupted Monday afternoon at a wedding pandal (temporary ceremony structure) in Delhi's Shastri Park, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in Delhi's Shastri Park earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/HnlkLhoQ1n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2024

While the fire caused significant damage to the pandal, no injuries were reported in the incident, which was called in around 2:51 PM, DFS said. Eight fire tenders responded to the blaze and brought it under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police.