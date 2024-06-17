Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Wedding Pandal In Shashtri Park (Watch Video)

A large fire erupted Monday afternoon at a wedding pandal (temporary ceremony structure) in Delhi's Shastri Park, according to ...

A large fire erupted Monday afternoon at a wedding pandal (temporary ceremony structure) in Delhi's Shastri Park, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.

While the fire caused significant damage to the pandal, no injuries were reported in the incident, which was called in around 2:51 PM, DFS said. Eight fire tenders responded to the blaze and brought it under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police.

