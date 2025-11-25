Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Naraina, Part of Building Collapses

A major fire broke out in a building in West Delhi's Naraina area on Tuesday, November 25. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. Due to the blaze, the upper part of the building collapsed.

Fire tenders, along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police, were rushed to the spot after a call about the blaze was received. Firefighting operations are underway.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, including one CNG bus and two electric buses. Senior officials from the Transport Department and DTC, and representatives from bus manufacturers, were present.