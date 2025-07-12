Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Sadar Bazaar Shop; 15 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at a shop in Sadar Bazar’s Main Market near Qutub Chowk in Matka Gali on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on the first floor of building number N6065. The fire was reported around 3.50 p.m. when passersby noticed thick smoke emerging from the shop and alerted the authorities. Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the first floor of a shop in largest wholesale market, Sadar Bazaar. Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown pic.twitter.com/eHjwc4cLB1 — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2025

So far, no casualties have been reported. Nearby shops were shut and evacuated as a precautionary measure. The rescue operation is ongoing.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters are working to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.