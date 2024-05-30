Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Wazirabad Police Training Centre (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the Wazirabad police training centre in Delhi on Thursday, May 30. Ten fire tenders were present at the spot. According to the news agency ANI report, the fire erupted at the training centre under the Sonia Vihar police station.

Visuals From the Spot

A fire broke out inside the Wazirabad police training centre under Sonia Vihar police station; 10 fire tenders present at the spot.



There are no reports of injuries or casualties yet. Further details are awaited.