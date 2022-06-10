Delhi: Massive protests break out at Jama Masjid over Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad

A massive protest broke out after Friday prayers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad.The members of the Muslim community gathered outside Jama Masjid after Friday prayers can be heard raising slogans against Nupur Sharma.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs — one against Nupur Sharma and another against those who have been accused of making "controversial" statements continuously.While the first FIR named on Nupur Sharma, the second named Naveen Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Sab Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, and Anil Kumar Meena.Police have booked Nupur Sharma under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

