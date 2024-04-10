Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election 2024 To Be Held on April 26

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi will be held on the 26th of April. A Delhi Municipal Corporation House meeting has been called on April 26 for elections. The tenure of current MCD Mayor Shaili Oberoi is about to end. It is being told that this year the mayor's seat has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste and Tribe category.

The election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi is scheduled for April 26th. A Corporation House meeting was convened on the same day to conduct the elections. The tenure of the current MCD Mayor, Shaili Oberoi, is coming to an end. It is reported that this year, the mayor's seat has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste and Tribe category.

Check the Released Note Here:

Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi will be held on 26th April. Corporation House meeting has been called on 26th April for elections. pic.twitter.com/tjq1cU32Yh — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

The upcoming MCD elections in 2024 will witness a contest between the BJP and the Congress-AAP alliance. The Congress party currently has 9 councillors. However, in the last election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious, giving it the highest number of councilors at 134, with support from three MPs, 13 MLAs, and one independent member.

On the other hand, the BJP has 104 members, with support from one independent member. All seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi belong to the saffron party. Additionally, there is support from one MLA and 10 nominated members. If an alliance is formed between AAP and Congress, their numerical strength will be greater, as the Congress has 9 councillors.