Delhi mechanic thrashed, thrown in canal in UP

New Delhi, Feb 5 A 23-year-old man, who went missing on January 28, was allegedly thrown into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar and a search operation to recover the body was on, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The officials said they have arrested three accused, identified as Sonu Saini, Vinod a.k.a Sheru and Virender, while a manhunt has been initiated to nab one accused, who is still at large.

Sharing the details, the official said that information about the disappearance of a person namely Abdul Malik was registered by his relative.

“He stated that on January 28, Abdul left his workplace in the DBG Road police station area but didn't reach home. A case under section 365 of the IPC was registered on the statement of the complainant and investigation was taken up,” said a senior police official.

During the probe, on the basis of local enquiry, the suspects -- Sonu, Vinod and Virender -- were grilled as the victim was last seen with them.

“Abdul had been working as a motor mechanic at the shop of one Virender for the last 12 years and was removed from job in November, 2023 after some complaints about anti-social activities. After that Abdul started his work in a nearby shop with one Sonu. Virender asked Abdul to shift somewhere else as he was diverting his customers,” said the official.

During investigation, it also emerged that at about 11:30 p.m. on January 8, Abdul consumed liquor with Sonu, Zahir, Vinod and they then took him to Noida.

“They claim to have assaulted the victim at Adha Canal, Hirnauti Puliya in Gautam Buddha Nagar. They allegedly threw the victim into the canal,” said the official.

It is further revealed that the efforts were being made for the recovery of the dead body through divers in the canal in Uttar Pradesh.

In a similar incident last month, the son of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi Police was allegedly thrown into a canal in Haryana by two men, including a clerk with a lawyer in Tis Hazari court, who had accompanied him to a wedding in Bhiwani.

The entire incident was unearthed after a 19-year-old Abhishek, a resident of Narela, was arrested by police, prompting police after grilling him to add section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR which was earlier registered as an abduction case at Samaipur Badli police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor