Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Recharge Cards via WhatsApp; Know How to Use It

Delhi Metro commuters can now recharge their metro cards using WhatsApp, thanks to a new feature announced by the popular instant messaging app. This service, powered by PeLocal, is available across the Delhi NCR region, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.

To use the new feature, users need to follow these steps:

Save Contact: Add +91-8624888568 to your phone contacts. Start Chat: Open WhatsApp and initiate a chat with the saved number. Initiate Recharge: Send a "Hi" message to the chatbot. Follow Instructions: The chatbot will provide step-by-step guidance through the recharge process. Enter Details: Input your metro card number and the amount to recharge. Choose Payment Method: Select from options such as UPI, debit card, or credit card. Complete Payment: Follow the on-screen instructions to finalise the payment.

The service is available in both English and Hindi. Android and iOS users can quickly access the chatbot by tapping on the payments section in WhatsApp.

Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta India, said,"Introducing metro pass recharge via WhatsApp will revolutionize the commuting experience for everyday commuters who use the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Offering various payment methods to recharge the card, this integration builds on the success of our previously introduced QR ticketing systems bringing us one step closer to our goal of simplifying transit for millions of people across the NCR," as quoted by ANI.

This feature, which was introduced for QR ticketing last year, is already available in other cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, and Pune, aiming to make travel more convenient for users.