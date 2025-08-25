Delhi Metro Fight: Two Women Slap and Push Each Other Over Seat Dispute; Shocking Video Emerges (Watch)

A Delhi metro ride turned out to be a not so pleasant travel for two women who were spotting fighting with each other over a seat dispute. This despite the train appearing to have enough seating space for more than two people. The video shows woman fighting and one of the women pushed the other on the seat and then they both start pulling each other's hair with full force.The two women are seen locking each other while pulling their hair. The door of the metro train opens while they are seen fighting and few passengers also get down from the train. As the video spread online, it sparked a flurry of reactions and memes.

The video further shows that another woman tries to intervene and separate them from each other. She tried for sometime, however, they did not leave each other's hair and kept on pulling their hair as the video ends.This was not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, another video from the Delhi Metro showed two women fighting over a seat after a remark escalated into a physical clash involving slapping, hair-pulling and shouting.One of the users shared the video on social media and said, "Another day, another fight in the Delhi Metro... Two women caught in a heated physical altercation—reportedly over a seat—remind us that the real struggle isn't just traffic, it's space, respect, and patience in public transport."