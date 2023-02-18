Delhi Metro launches first-ever indigenously developed train control and supervision system

In a first for a mass rapid transit system in India, an indigenously developed signalling technology was launched on Saturday for operations on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro.

India’s first-ever Indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (i-ATS) has been developed by a joint team of DMRC and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), under the government of India’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives for metro rail transit systems, they said.

The i-ATS system was formally launched on the Red Line from the Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Shastri Park by Manoj Joshi, the Secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, who is also Chairman of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC and Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, were also present during the inauguration. Final field trials of the signalling technology were virtually inaugurated on the Red Line in March last year.

