Delhi Metro officials brief CM Rekha Gupta on anti-smog guns, mist sprays to check pollution

New Delhi, Jan 1 During a meeting with Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior Delhi Metro officials informed her that anti-smog guns and mist spray systems are being installed at Metro stations and along elevated corridors to control dust and reduce pollution, an official said on Thursday.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Metro, the Chief Minister said that DMRC should work as a model agency in Delhi’s fight against pollution, so that other departments can draw inspiration from it. She made it clear that providing clean air to the citizens of the capital is among the government’s highest priorities.

During the meeting held on Wednesday evening, Metro officials informed CM Smt. Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi Metro is adopting concrete and technology-driven measures to control pollution, said the official in a statement.

According to the officials, 83 anti-smog guns, along with other dust-control measures, have already been deployed at construction sites. In addition, there is a plan to install 20 new anti-smog guns, several of which have already been put in place. The remaining 10 anti-smog guns will be installed shortly.

Metro officials expressed confidence that the installation of all anti-smog guns will be completed by 15 January. Stations where these guns have been installed or are proposed to be installed include Kashmere Gate, Samaypur Badli, Dwarka Sector-21, Rajouri Garden, Anand Vihar, Peeragarhi, Ashok Vihar, and Metro Bhawan, among others.

Metro officials further informed that mist spray systems have already been installed at 37 metro stations. Under the plan, mist spray systems will be installed at all elevated metro stations in Delhi. Stations located on main roads are being given priority, and the majority of this work is targeted to be completed by 20 January.

At locations where anti-smog guns are not available, the installation of mist spray systems will be mandatory. Stations where mist spray systems have already been installed include Pitampura, Rithala, Ghitorni, Karol Bagh, Moti Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Nirman Vihar, Kailash Colony, Badarpur and Moti Bagh.

Metro officials also informed CM Gupta that, along with pollution control, Delhi Metro is paying special attention to the beautification and cleanliness of the capital. A plan has been drawn up to carry out artwork on approximately 200 additional metro pillars, to be completed by 30 April. Of these, artwork on 50 pillars is targeted to be completed at an early stage.

Currently, artwork on 10 pillars has already been completed, while work on several others is in progress. In addition, maintenance work on central verges around several metro stations is being initiated.

In the first phase, 25 stations have been identified where work is underway or will commence shortly. Coordination has been established with the Public Works Department (PWD), and the required technical details have been shared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor