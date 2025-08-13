Delhi Metro to Start Services at 4 AM on Independence Day 2025; Special QR Tickets

Delhi Metro commuters planning to attend the Independence Day 2025 celebrations may get early metro services on August 15, Independence Day 2025. To facilitate special guests, invitees and the general public attending the event at the Red Fort on Friday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start operations at 4:00 am from all terminal stations on all line.

Trains will run at 30-minute intervals on all lines until 6:00 am, after which the regular timetable will resume. For the past two years, it has been standard practice to start services early, allowing people to reach the Red Fort and other landmarks on time for the 15th August morning events.

Additionally, those holding an original invitation letter issued by the Ministry of Defence to attend the celebrations will be given special QR tickets by DMRC for travel to and from the venue. The travel cost will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence. Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate are the nearest metro stations to the venue.

With metro services resuming early, stringent security measures will be in place. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conduct strict checks at all Delhi Metro stations from Saturday, August 9, to Saturday, August 16. This includes thorough luggage checks, metal detector screening and manual frisking if required. Additional CISF personnel will be deployed to manage the expected surge in passengers and ensure efficient inspections.

DMRC has advised commuters to be prepared for long queues, especially during peak hours. Passengers should keep their luggage ready for inspection, avoid carrying prohibited items, and cooperate with security staff.

Given the large crowds, major public events, and the symbolic importance of August 15, the city will remain on high alert to ensure the celebrations are safe and accessible for everyone.