Delhi Metro Update: Ahead of Independence Day 2024 DMRC Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers

In anticipation of Independence Day on August 15, 2024, security arrangements at Metro stations will be significantly heightened. Beginning August 6, 2024, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will implement intensified security checks across all Metro stations. Passengers should expect longer wait times and potentially extended queues, especially during peak hours. These measures are being introduced to ensure public safety and smooth operations during the heightened security period. To minimize travel disruptions, passengers are advised to plan their journeys with extra time and be prepared for possible delays.

In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on 15th August, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow i.e, 6th August 2024 (Tuesday).



This might result into long queues at… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 5, 2024

It is also essential to cooperate fully with the security personnel and follow all instructions to facilitate efficient and thorough security checks. In a bid to accommodate the public’s attendance at the Independence Day ceremony on August 15, the Delhi Metro authorities are likely to announce announced special arrangements for commuters. Last year Delhi metro services began at 5 AM on August 15, 2023 to facilitate passengers attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police is also likely to issue an advisory in view of Independence Day Full Dress Rehearsal.