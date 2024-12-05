Delhi Metro Update: Delay in Services Between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Due to Cable Theft

Delhi Metro Blue Line services between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar faced delays on Thursday following a cable theft incident, as confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

The issue, which is expected to be resolved by the end of the operational hours, has led to trains operating at a restricted speed on the affected stretch. As a result, commuters can expect delayed services throughout the day.

DMRC advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, as travel times are likely to be longer. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC explained: The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night. Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time.."