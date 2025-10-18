Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Announces Revised Timings for Diwali 2025; Check Details Here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced revised train timings for Diwali. Early morning services will start on the eve of the festival while operations will be curtailed on Diwali night. The decision has been made in view of the Diwali celebrations across the national capital, which are expected to attract a significant footfall, particularly in areas hosting public festivities.

19.10.2025, Sunday - On the eve of Diwali, Metro Train Services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines which usually begin at 07:00 AM on Sunday will begin at 06:00 AM.



On Sunday, October 19, services on the Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines will begin at 6 am instead of the usual 7 am. The change is aimed at managing the expected increase in passenger movement. On Diwali day, Monday, October 20, the last metro trains from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express Line, will depart at 10 pm instead of 11 pm. Services will operate normally at other times on all lines.

Diwali, also called Deepawali, is celebrated across India and by Indian communities worldwide. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and decorate homes with lamps. Families exchange sweets, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers. This year, Diwali falls on the night of October 20 and 21.