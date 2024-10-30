Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Issues Revised Timings for Diwali on October 31, Check Details Here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced revised service timings for October 31 in celebration of Diwali. According to the DMRC, the last train service on that day will commence at 10:00 PM from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express line. Normally, services operate until 11:00 PM on regular days.

LAST METRO TRAIN SERVICE TO COMMENCE AT 10:00 PM (INSTEAD OF ROUTINE 11:00 PM) FROM TERMINAL STATIONS OF ALL LINES ON DIWALI



On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 30, 2024

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines, including Airport Express Line," the DMRC stated on X. The agency also confirmed that Metro services will run as usual throughout the day, beginning at regular times on all lines.

Read Also | Delhi Metro Launches Special Drive to Curb Unlawful Entry into Women’s Coaches, Fines 32 on First Day

Earlier this week, the DMRC announced the introduction of 60 additional trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to enhance commuter convenience and reduce congestion during the festive season. The DMRC urged residents to use public transport to alleviate traffic and pollution.

Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters. Whether you're heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city, avoid traffic and pollution by choosing the Metro.… pic.twitter.com/PWOgx5bE0N — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 28, 2024

"Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters," the DMRC posted on X. "Whether you're heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city, avoid traffic and pollution by choosing the metro. Let's make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride."