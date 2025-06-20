Delhi Metro Update: Services To Begin at 4 AM on International Yoga Day 2025

The Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on International Yoga Day 2025 on June 21. In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on June 21 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga."

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to lead yoga day events at 11 locations.

Trains will run at an interval of 30 minutes on all lines from 4 am until the regular timetable begins, it said. On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will hold yoga events at 11 locations across the city on June 21.

DELHI METRO TO COMMENCE SERVICES AT 4 AM ON THE OCCASION OF INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA ON 21ST JUNE 2025



Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 19, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Yoga Day celebration in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The event will be held on a 26-km-long corridor from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously. The event will begin at 6.30 am on Saturday and conclude at 8 am and will likely set a Guinness World Record.

The 11th International Yoga Day, celebrated by several countries worldwide, has been themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.