Delhi Metro Update: Services to Begin Early on Yoga Day for Commuters

The Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 AM on June 21, International Yoga Day, to facilitate travel for participants attending early morning yoga events across the city. According to Anuj Dayal, Chief Executive Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), trains will run at 30-minute intervals on all lines from 4 AM to 6 AM. After that, metro services will follow the regular schedule. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the state government will organize yoga sessions at 11 locations throughout Delhi. She will personally attend a yoga event on the banks of the Yamuna River.

STORY | Delhi Metro to begin operation at 4 am on International Yoga Day



Preparations for the celebration are in full swing, with multiple agencies working together to make the day a success.

In addition to the state government’s plans, the Ministry of AYUSH has selected 26 venues across Delhi for large-scale yoga gatherings. These include popular parks and sports complexes such as:

Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, and Coronation Park in Burari

Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, Yamuna Sports Complex, Kartavya Path, and Red Fort

Sanjay Lake, Central Park in Connaught Place, and Siri Fort Sports Complex

Sports complexes in Paschim Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Jasola, Dwarka Sector 11, and others

Additionally, more than a dozen yoga institutes will host sessions in public parks to encourage greater public participation. Green spaces under NDMC, DDA, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have also been chosen as venues.