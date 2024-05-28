Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi Marlena Singh Summoned by Rouse Avenue Court in Defamation Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has issued a summons to Delhi Minister Atishi, requiring her to appear before it on June 29. The summons is in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor. He has alleged that Minister Atishi made defamatory statements against him, prompting the legal action.

The court's directive mandates Atishi to respond to the charges next month, marking a significant development in the ongoing political and legal tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Further details about the nature of the statements and the context in which they were made are expected to be discussed during the court proceedings. The defamation case pertains to the allegations by Atishi that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was trying to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Atishi was earlier served notice by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after her claims that she was approached and bribed by a BJP leader to join the party. This was at a time when Atishi had taken a centerstage following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.The Delhi minister also claimed that she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) if she refuses to join the BJP.