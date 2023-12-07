Delhi minister Imran Hussain leads 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign

New Delhi, Dec 7 In a show of solidarity and support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain participated in the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign, aimed at gauging public sentiment on the potential arrest of the Chief Minister by the Enforcement Directorate in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

During the campaign in the Ballimaran Assembly constituency on Thursday, Hussain engaged with residents through door-to-door initiatives.

Hussain, during his interaction, said that the developmental strides made by the Kejriwal government in Delhi have drawn unwarranted attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

He claimed there was a conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal -- a move perceived as an attempt to hinder the progress and development initiatives in the capital.

As part of the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign, Hussain sought the opinion of Delhiites on the hypothetical scenario of Kejriwal's arrest.

Voicing the concerns of the people, Hussain highlighted the recent arrests of key figures in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh.

He asserted that these actions were orchestrated to disrupt the ongoing development projects in Delhi.

"The Central government should understand that Arvind Kejriwal has won the heart of Delhiites, so it is impossible to defeat him in Delhi," said Hussain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor