Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Resigns from AAP, Submits Letter to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot has resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. He submitted a formal resignation letter to the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

"There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi. It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party", said in a letter.

