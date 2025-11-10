Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra attends Bharat Parv 2025 near Statue of Unity in Gujarat

New Delhi, Nov 10 Delhi Minister of Tourism Kapil Mishra visited the Bharat Parv 2025 organised at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, and encouraged the city’s artists who took part in the ‘Delhi Day’ event, an official said.

Mishra attended the event to encourage Delhi’s artists and to showcase the capital’s rich cultural talent on a national platform, he said.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is organising Bharat Parv this year for the first time outside Delhi.

The grand event, organised by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, features celebrations dedicated to different states of India. As part of this series, ‘Delhi Day’ was celebrated on Monday, an official said.

A troupe of 65 artists from Delhi participated in Bharat Parv 2025, presenting the capital’s vibrant cultural heritage through music, dance, folk art, and theatrical performances. Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present on this occasion.

Mishra encouraged the participating artists from Delhi who brought alive the capital’s cultural richness through music, dance, folk art, and theatre.

This year’s edition of the Bharat Parv is especially dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. His visionary leadership and ideals of national unity laid the foundation of a strong India — a spirit that Bharat Parv 2025 seeks to celebrate.

In his address, Mishra said, “Bharat Parv is not just a festival of culture; it is a celebration of unity, pride, and identity. For Delhi’s artists, this is a proud opportunity to present their talent before the entire nation.”

He added, “Delhi is the heart of India — its art, music, and traditions embody the diversity of the entire nation. When our artists perform at a historic site like Gujarat, it becomes not just an exchange of culture but a celebration of emotional unity.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor