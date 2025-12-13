Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra joins deliberations on Sanatan consciousness

New Delhi, Dec 13 Delhi Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said on Saturday that it is a historic moment that the Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnaad Mahotsav is being held in the national capital.

Speaking at the two-day Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Mishra said that a decade ago the very idea of such open ideological discourse would have seemed unimaginable.

Highlighting the even being held with the support of both the government of India and the government of Delhi, he said the festival provided a platform for discussion on India's civilisational heritage, Sanatan consciousness, cultural renaissance, and contemporary national issues.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said: "The resonance of Jai Shri Ram itself becomes the shankhnaad -- the proclamation -- of the Sanatan Nation."

Referring to the Ram Temple movement, the Somnath Jyotirlinga, and the play of time, he said that the Sanatan tradition is future-oriented and that time itself eventually provides its answers.

Citing various cultural events held at the Red Fort, he emphasised that fear is not embedded in the DNA of Indian society.

Highlighting the concept of Ram Rajya, Mishra said that it is realised not merely through security, but through social harmony, mutual responsibility, and a shared sense of dharma.

A special attraction of the event was an exhibition showcasing the weapons tradition from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, described as a living testimony to India's martial heritage and valour.

In the same sequence, the International Janmangal Conference was organized at Bharat Mandapam on December 12-13, with participation from saints, ascetics, yoga practitioners, thinkers, and women spiritual leaders from India and abroad.

The objective of the conference was to strengthen the values of public welfare and nation-building through fasting, yoga, meditation, self-discipline, and spiritual practice.

On this occasion, Mishra said: "The moment one sits in the presence of divine souls, inner consciousness begins to transform."

He noted that penance involving hundreds of days of fasting, sensory restraint, and spiritual discipline may sound impossible, yet the direct presence of such divine souls is a blessing for the nation.

He described the austerities of Jain saints, women spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners as the foundation of society.

The conference witnessed the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shanti Gir Maharaj, Sadhguru Dr. Charudatt Pingale, Uday Mahurkar, Dr. Suresh Chavhanke, Shakti Swaroopa Anjali Kangil, and several other saints and thinkers.

Mishra stated that if society resolves to act in accordance with the call of Yog Guru Swami Ramdev, many crises facing the nation and dharma would naturally be resolved.

