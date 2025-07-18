Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, singer Himesh Reshammiya visit Prime Ministers’ Museum

New Delhi, July 18 Delhi Minister for Art, Culture, and Tourism Kapil Mishra on Friday visited the Prime Ministers’ Museum with celebrity guest and singer Himesh Reshammiya as part of a campaign to popularise the city’s iconic symbols of modern India.

During the visit, the Minister conducted an in-depth observation of the museum’s various technological features and galleries.

The Minister shared information about his new campaign, saying, “The Delhi government will ensure that people from across the country visit major symbols of modern India such as Kartavya Path, Bharat Mandapam, Prime Ministers’ Museum, and Dr Ambedkar Memorial.”

“In this context, today I visited the Prime Ministers’ Museum with the popular singer Himesh Reshammiya. These new-age tourist destinations, representing India’s politics, history, culture, and civilisation, are becoming the identity of Delhi. With Himesh, we have formally launched this campaign, and I urge everyone to visit these iconic places in Delhi,” he said.

The Prime Ministers’ Museum houses 14 state-of-the-art galleries dedicated to the former Prime Ministers of India, bringing to life the political history of the nation.

Key highlights of the museum include advanced features such as a 6D helicopter ride, interactive zones, virtual photo sessions, a handwriting robot, a time machine, a 3D national emblem, and a national flag illuminated with kinetic LED lights.

Mishra stated, “The Prime Ministers’ Museum not only brings our nation’s history to life but also serves as a source of inspiration for the youth. It is a living archive of the journeys and contributions of India’s great leaders. Every Indian must visit this place to witness the legacy of our glorious leadership.”

He further added that the Delhi Government has appealed to all citizens to explore these inspirational and technologically advanced sites, and to experience India’s political legacy, the journeys of its leadership, and the pride of its cultural heritage.

