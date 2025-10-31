Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa dismisses allegations of fudging AQI data

New Delhi, Oct 31 Claiming a year-on-year improvement in AQI in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday dismissed as “misinformed and misleading” certain media reports questioning Delhi’s AQI data integrity.

“Today Delhi’s AQI stands at 218, compared to 357 on the same day last year. This reflects that science-driven action and enforcement are delivering measurable results,” he said.

Dismissing allegations of data-fudging, he said, “Let me clarify — Delhi’s 40 automatic air monitoring stations are tamper-proof and fully automatic. Data cannot be altered by anyone.”

“Monitoring is done by DPCC, CPCB, and IMD, and results are simultaneously published on multiple platforms. Prediction-based reporting around data manipulation is irresponsible and factually incorrect,” he said.

Delhi has recorded a visible improvement in its air quality this year, even as various public-interest activities have resumed in full swing, he claimed.

“Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi has shown that good governance and environmental responsibility can go together. Despite around 21 per cent rise in construction work, an 8 per cent increase in new vehicle registrations, relaxation for 10-15-year-old vehicles, and a green Diwali celebration, our air quality has improved,” said Sirsa.

“This is the result of consistent monitoring, strict enforcement, and community participation that together kept pollution levels in check across the city,” said the Minister.

He appreciated the efforts of field officers and enforcement teams for their proactive coordination along with strong civic action, which have significantly contributed to AQI improvement.

“Delhi’s people deserve cleaner air. This improvement is just the beginning — we will maintain momentum through science-backed and coordinated efforts across agencies,” said Sirsa.

He also announced steps to further intensify the winter action plan 2025 with special focus on the 13 identified hotspots.

Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting with all key stakeholder enforcement agencies, including the Environment Department, DPCC, MCD, NDMC, DSIIDC, DDA, Transport Department, and Traffic Police, to ensure seamless execution of pollution mitigation efforts across Delhi.

During the review, he scrutinised the status of all 13 identified pollution hotspots — each targeted through tailored interventions based on major sources such as dust from unpaved roads, construction and demolition (C&D) activity, open dumping, and open burning of garbage.

“Our entire government machinery — MCD, DDA, NDMC, DSIDC, and others — has been working in complete coordination,” said Sirsa.

To control dust pollution, mechanical road sweeping has covered nearly 3,000 km of city roads daily, while 280 water sprinklers and 390 fixed and mobile anti-smog guns are operating continuously, including at 91 high-rise buildings.

The Minister also reviewed C&D waste management, directing MCD and DSIIDC to ensure all 500 C&D waste sites are inspected regularly and pollution control norms are complied with strictly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor