Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa leads pledge-taking to mark World Ozone Day

New Delhi, Sep 16 Delhi Minister of Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday led a pledge-taking ceremony to mark World Ozone Day and to reaffirm the government’s commitment to environmental preservation.

He was joined by senior officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) at the Delhi Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirsa stated, “Protecting the ozone layer is a collective responsibility we owe to our future generations. Today, on World Ozone Day, we move from scientific understanding to decisive global action.”

Sirsa said that Delhi has been a leader in phasing out ozone-depleting substances, and we will continue to pioneer efforts in climate action and air quality improvement.

“I appeal to every citizen of Delhi to join this cause. Make conscious choices, adopt eco-friendly practices, and contribute to a healthier, sustainable planet,” he said.

The pledge was taken alongside a workshop organised to sensitise the Environment Department and DPCC officials.

The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was aligned with this year’s theme, “From Science to Global Action,” commemorating the signing of the Montreal Protocol in 1987. It symbolised a renewed commitment towards protecting the stratospheric ozone layer and promoting sustainable lifestyles.

“What we need is a renewed spirit and fresh resolve; only then is a better tomorrow possible,” said Sirsa.

As part of the event, the Minister and all participating officials took a solemn pledge to protect the environment.

He also circulated the pledge for Ozone Day, which read: “I pledge to protect the ozone layer by avoiding harmful products such as CFC-based air-conditioners and refrigerators, Halon and Carbon tetrachloride-based fire extinguishers, aerosol sprays with ozone-depleting chemicals, etc. I will prefer eco-friendly appliances, natural cooling methods, energy-efficient bulbs, and sustainable alternatives in daily life. Through my choices, I commit to reduce pollution, saving energy and protecting the environment for future generations.”

Sirsa highlighted Delhi’s proactive role in successfully implementing the Montreal Protocol and its readiness to adopt the Kigali Amendment.

He emphasised that the government is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness through school eco-clubs, public campaigns, and community engagement to ensure a cleaner and greener future for the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor