Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh opens 3 Ayushman Mandirs in NDMC area

New Delhi, Nov 25 Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, along with NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, joined the inauguration of three “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” at Bapu Dham, Netaji Nagar and Golf Link on Tuesday, an official said.

After inaugurating the “Ayushman Arogya Mandir”, Parvesh Sahib Singh inspected the entire premises and interacted with all the medical staff, said the official in a statement.

He informed that two “Ayushman Arogya Mandir”, one at Golf Link and the other two at Netaji Nagar and Bapu Dham Dispensary, are being dedicated to the citizens of the New Delhi area to provide a better health system to the public under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative.

After inaugurating the Ayushman Arogya Mandir dispensary at Golf Links, the Minister said that as part of the Delhi government's new initiative, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being opened at several locations across Delhi to provide better healthcare to the public.

He explained that while the previous dispensaries lacked lab testing facilities, the Ayushman Arogya Kendra opening on Tuesday will now also offer lab facilities.

He said that an additional Rs 25 lakh will be allocated annually to the dispensaries to enhance the delivery of healthcare services.

He also stated that expensive medicines purchased from outside will now be available free of charge here, reducing the burden on the public's pockets.

Pravesh Sahib Singh stated that the objective of establishing healthcare services like Ayushman Arogya Mandir is to provide people with simplicity, accessibility and quality healthcare.

“If these centres provide better healthcare services from the outset, people will no longer need to visit expensive hospitals,” he said.

On the occasion, NDMC chief Keshav Chandra said that under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative, NDMC rebranded and opened the 12 dispensaries as Ayushman Arogya Mandir in its area.

The Medical Services department of the NDMC provides comprehensive healthcare to all the residents within its area, and a number of services also to people not residing within it.

While addressing the gathering, NDMC Member Anil Valmiki said that all kinds of medical practices, such as Allopathy, Homoeopathy and Ayurvedic, will be provided at the three new Mandirs along with the facilities of testing, vaccination and medicine.

He said that our motive is to work for the well-being of the people, not to advertise.

NDMC Member Dinesh Pratap Singh, after inaugurating the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Netaji Nagar, said that this initiative is a derivative form of the Prime Minister’s vision of Ayushman Bharat to provide holistic healthcare to all citizens of India.

In the line of PM’s vision, NDMC Medical Services creates and maintains an optimum level of healthcare facility providing early diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and preventive measures (vaccinations), he said.

An official said the NDMC provides health services through its Charak Palika Hospital (154 beds), Palika Maternity Hospital (65 beds), two polyclinics (Dental unit and Chest Clinic) and 13 dispensaries (Allopathic and AYUSH, including one Unani Dispensary).

