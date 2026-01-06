Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh moves Vote of Thanks in LG’s Address  

New Delhi, Jan 6 Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday moved the Vote of Thanks on the Address of Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on behalf of the government.

The Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, several historic initiatives have been undertaken towards a Viksit Delhi and Antyodaya.

The Vote of Thanks remained inconclusive and is likely to continue on Wednesday – which will be the third day of the current Winter Session of the Assembly.

Ravinder Indraj stated that due to development across every sector over the past 10 months, along with major schemes and wide-ranging reforms, the opposition has become rattled and is therefore repeatedly creating disruptions in the House, hindering its smooth functioning.

The Social Welfare Minister expressed gratitude to Saxena for presenting the government’s achievements in the House and for his proper guidance.

The Minister said that the government has set new benchmarks of development in areas such as education, infrastructure, health, women’s welfare, water supply, electricity, roads, industrial development, environment and social justice.

Ravinder Indraj said that the Delhi Government is realising the dreams of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Emphasis is being laid on Gramodaya, Antyodaya and Sarvodaya. Along with this, grand events have been organised in line with public sentiments and for cultural upliftment.

The Social Welfare Minister also expressed his gratitude to Speaker Vijender Gupt, for giving him the opportunity to present his views in the Assembly.

Taking part in the Vote of Thanks, Gonda legislator Ajay Kumar Mahawar said that the 11 month rule of the BJP government has brought about big difference in delivery of social welfare services.

Hitting out the previous AAP government, Mahawar said the Arvind Kejriwal government claimed that it would undertake development in consultation with Mohalla Committees but ended up opening liquor vends in residential area.

He also criticised the Mohalla Clinic model of Kejriwal government, saying that these ill-equipped centres were occupied by stray animals and failed to achieve their objective due to corrupt practices of the previous government.

