Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital, condition stable

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital in the capital city after he complained of back ache and palpitations. His condition is now stable, news agency PTI reported. On 30 May, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested the Delhi minister and AAP leader, under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

"He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hopsital. His condition is stable," people familiar with the matter told PTI.A court in Delhi had on 14 June reserved its order on Jain’s bail plea in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.The prosecution said there are threats to witnesses. The investigation is still pending and he can influence the witnesses. The court will pronounce the order on 18 June.On 7 June, the ED had seized ₹2.82 cr of cash an 133 gold coins from unexplained sources to be secreted in the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his aide. The ED had conducted a day-long raid on 6 June where the money and gold coins were found.Jain is the minister of health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.