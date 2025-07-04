Delhi Minister Sirsa interacts with green master trainers on govt strategy

New Delhi, July 4 Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa participated in a Master Trainers Workshop on Environment Conservation to promote awareness and capacity building, an official said on Friday.

He said Delhi continues its winning streak in air quality management, recording its ninth consecutive ‘Satisfactory’ Air Quality Index (AQI) day on Friday.

“The city’s AQI stands at 78, as per the daily Environmental Health Bulletin — another milestone in Delhi’s clean air efforts,” he said.

Sirsa said the consistent improvement is being driven by a multi-tiered ground-level strategy which includes legacy waste bio-mining, road dust mitigation, vehicular enforcement, public participation and awareness.

“We are working around the clock to clean Delhi’s air, land and streets. Every landfill reduced, every clean air day earned — it reflects collective will and disciplined action,” said Sirsa.

Sharing data, the Minister said 28,660 MT of legacy waste was cleared from three landfill sites on July 3-4: Bhalaswa 15,177 MT, Okhla 4,439 MT and Ghazipur 9,043 MT.

Additionally, a combined total of 24,108 MT of inert waste, 1,814 MT of construction and demolition waste, and 2,737 MT of Refuse-derived fuel (RDF) was processed from these sites, marking one of the most intensive days in Delhi’s landfill clearance campaign to date, he said.

Enlisting achievements on July 3-4, he said 10,795 MT of garbage was removed across the city; 6,419 km of roads were swept using mechanised systems; 1,363 km of roads were sprinkled using 748 KL STP-treated water, and 2,268 MT of construction and demolition waste was lifted.

Sirsa also addressed participants at the TERI Master Trainers Workshop on Paryavaran Sanrakshan.

The workshop aimed to spread awareness about environmental responsibility and the plantation of trees, while also preparing a network of master trainers to take forward the message of sustainability and healthy lifestyles to all sections of society.

“The goal of this workshop was not only to raise awareness about environmental protection but also to prepare trainers who can take this knowledge to every segment of society,” said Sirsa.

He added, “We are ensuring that Delhi doesn’t just become cleaner and healthier — every citizen must also become a stakeholder in this environmental transformation.”

