Delhi Minister slams Oppn leaders ‘derogatory’ comments, posters against CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 20 Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Opposition leaders for resorting to petty politics and launching “personal and derogatory” attacks on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Talking to reporters, he said, rather than holding a debate on the performance and work done during CM Gupta’s tenure, the Opposition leaders are resorting to levelling personal charges and making derogatory comments against women leaders through posters.

He said that the people of Delhi cannot be misled by such petty politics and baseless allegations.

“If the previous governments of Opposition parties had truly worked in the interest of the people of Delhi, the situation would have been much better today. Unfortunately, their priority has been their own political interests, not the people,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

He stated that using posters for comments targeted at a woman Chief Minister is not only unfortunate but also completely condemnable.

“Such petty and cheap politics against a woman is unacceptable in any democratic system,” he said.

He asked former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National convenor Arvind Kejriwal to highlight just five concrete actions he took for the people of Delhi during his 10-year tenure and explain what he had actually done for the health and transportation systems.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the Opposition has pushed crucial sectors like health and transportation into losses of thousands of crores of rupees.

“In contrast, the current government is working on reforms, accountability, and results-based governance,” he said.

Expressing confidence regarding the Delhi Transport Corporation turning profitable soon, the Minister said that this year, the public transporter will emerge from losses and become profitable.

He said that positive and concrete results will be clearly visible on the ground in the coming time.

He reiterated that the Delhi Government believes in work, not politics, and that under Chief Minister Gupta, the government is working relentlessly and with commitment to fulfil the trust the public has placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "developed Delhi".

