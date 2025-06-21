Delhi Minister Sood greets firefighters ahead of their departure for Fire Games 2025 in US

New Delhi, June 21 Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood interacted with firefighters selected for World Police and Fire Games 2025 and encouraged them to perform well to earn laurels for the nation, an official said on Saturday.

At a ceremonial event organised at the Delhi Secretariat to honour the Indian contingent, Sood said: “This competition has been held regularly for the past 42 years, but this is for the first time that an organised contingent from the Indian fire services is participating on this international platform.”

“The inclusion of women firefighters from various states in the team is a matter of great pride for the country,” he said.

The Delhi Home Minister expressed confidence that during the competition -- scheduled from June 27 to July 7 in Birmingham, Alabama, the US -- the team members will showcase their strength and skills in events such as Stair Run, Firefighter Challenge, Ultimate Firefighter, and Muster Drill.

Sood wished all the athletes the very best, encouraging them to perform with sportsmanship and full dedication, and to win as many medals as possible to raise the Indian tricolor high on the world stage.

He also assured the participants that a grand felicitation ceremony will be organised upon their return to India.

At the conclusion, the entire contingent enthusiastically expressed their commitment to the nation and extended gratitude towards Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for this historic opportunity.

Earlier on Friday, CM Gupta unveiled the official logo and mascot for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. The event also marked the formal commencement of the “100 Days to Go” countdown for the prestigious international tournament.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Minister Sood, Member of Parliament and Championship Brand Ambassador Kangana Ranaut, President of the Paralympic Committee of India Devendra Jhajharia, Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee Vanathi Srinivasan, and Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Hari Ranjan Rao.

During the event, the Chief Minister extended her best wishes to all para-athletes, their coaches, and supporting staff for the upcoming Championship.

CM Gupta highlighted that this is a historic moment for Delhi as the national capital is hosting the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time ever.

She said that more than 2,500 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to participate in the event.

