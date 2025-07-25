Delhi Ministers attend NeVA training at Assembly for paperless legislative business

New Delhi, July 25 A three-day National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) training programme for Delhi legislators concluded on Friday at the Delhi Legislative Assembly with the participation of three Ministers in the last session, an official said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister of Industries, Food and Supplies, and Environment, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Transport, and Information Technology and Ravinder Indraj Singh, Minister of Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Election, were the three who took part in the programme on Friday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the completion of the NeVA training marks a major milestone in the Assembly’s journey towards a paperless and technology-driven legislative framework.

He said that the NeVA Training Centre will continue to remain open for all Members in the coming weeks, allowing them to seek further guidance or clarification regarding the platform’s features ahead of the upcoming monsoon session.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht also attended the proceedings on Friday.

Sirsa praised the initiative and said, “Under the guidance of the Speaker, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has achieved a fully paperless legislative system within just 100 days.”

He said the accomplishment sets a new benchmark, making Delhi the fastest state legislature in the country to complete such a comprehensive digital transition.

“It reflects a strong vision and an unwavering commitment to modern governance,” he said.

Throughout the training, experts from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) guided Ministers and other MLAs through various modules of the NeVA platform including access to the digital List of Business (LoB), electronic documentation, use of the newly installed infrastructure and interacted with the system through 18 newly installed computers at the training center.

As part of the digital rollout, smartphones pre-installed with the NeVA mobile application were distributed to MLAs ensuring instant access to legislative business and real-time updates.

The Speaker reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to providing ongoing technical support and ensuring a smooth transition to fully digital legislative functioning under the NeVA framework.

