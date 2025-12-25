Delhi Ministers Sirsa, Pankaj Singh open ‘Atal Canteens’ in their constituencies

New Delhi, Dec 25 After the formal launch of the ‘Atal Canteen’ scheme by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at an event in Lajpat Nagar, several Delhi Ministers spread out in the city on Thursday and opened similar facilities in their respective constituencies, an official said on Thursday.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated the Atal Canteen in Shyam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, marking a major step towards providing affordable, hygienic and nutritious meals to the daily wage workers and needy at just Rs 5.

Sirsa thanked the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the promise of highly subsidised, dignified meals for the needy and the working classes is implemented on the ground.

Addressing residents of nearby areas, Sirsa said that each Atal Canteen is designed to uphold Atal Ji’s ethos of serving the poorest first. Every canteen will ensure food for at least 1,000 people twice a day, he added.

Sirsa said, “Our effort through these canteens is to ensure that no one in Delhi sleeps hungry, and that every hardworking citizen can at least be assured of a clean, wholesome meal.”

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated an Atal Canteen at JJC, Indra Camp-3, Vikaspuri.

It was also announced that three Atal Canteens will be opened in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency in the coming days, further strengthening access to affordable meals for residents across the area.

Each Atal Canteen will serve up to 1,000 plates daily on a first-come, first-served basis, operating in two shifts —12 noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The menu shall include seasonal vegetables, rice/millets, roti, dal and pickle, ensuring wholesome, affordable and hygienic meals for the needy and underprivileged.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the Atal Canteen reflects the core vision of inclusive development and compassionate governance.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh inaugurated the Atal Canteens at A-Block SRS/JJ Colony, Bawana and C-Block, Shahbad Dairy.

The Social Welfare Minister personally served food at the Atal Canteen, assessed the quality of the meals and also took feedback from people having food.

He instructed officials that, as per the clear directions of the Chief Minister, there should be no compromise whatsoever on the quality of food. Adequate nutrition must be ensured in the five-rupee meal, and continuous monitoring should be maintained.

