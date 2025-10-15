Delhi ministers welcome Supreme Court nod to ‘green Diwali’ in capital

New Delhi, Oct 15 Delhi Government on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s nod to sale and bursting of green firecrackers in the capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR). A number of ministers, responding to relaxation in firecracker norms, congratulated the city residents and thanked the Apex Court for allowing 'green Diwali' in the capital.

The Supreme Court in its ruling allowed the sale and bursting of green-crackers in the Delhi-NCR from October 18 to 21. The order was passed by bench comprising CJI B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, in response to the Delhi government’s plea seeking permission to allow the use of certified green firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in the national capital.

Following this, a couple of Delhi government ministers welcomed the SC ruling while also lambasted previous Kejriwal dispensation for peddling 'false' belief that bursting firecrackers was key contributor to Delhi's toxic air quality.

BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva said, “I welcome the decision to allow green crackers during Diwali. The BJP has always supported the celebration of Diwali with crackers. Earlier, when Arvind Kejriwal’s government was in power, it used to present misleading facts before the court, which led to a blanket ban on crackers. Today, we have a government that supports Sanatan Dharma. I don’t believe pollution is caused by a single day, it results from multiple factors.”

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, “It’s a welcoming step. Our greatest gratitude goes to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for representing the sentiments of Delhi’s people before the Supreme Court. This time, permission has been granted for green crackers. Kejriwal government had deliberately imposed bans.”

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma added, “I congratulate all Delhi residents for choosing a government that fulfilled its promise. Our Chief Minister had assured a Diwali celebration in line with tradition, and the Supreme Court has respected these sentiments.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, “The Supreme Court has ruled that firecrackers may be used in Delhi from October 18 to 21, between 6 PM and 10 PM, and only green (eco-friendly) crackers are allowed. We will hold meetings to ensure proper implementation. I thank the Delhi CM and the Supreme Court for this decision.”

The CJI BR Gavai-led Bench, besides giving green signal to green-crackers during Diwali, also directed the formation of patrolling teams to conduct regular checks, ensuring that only green crackers with QR codes are sold.

The bursting of green firecrackers will be confined from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., as per the Supreme Court order.

The court has also barred e-commerce websites from selling firecrackers.

Last week, the top court had reserved its decision in the matter and hinted at temporarily lifting the restrictions for the festivities, observing: "For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali."

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the apex court of several safeguards, including that sales would be conducted through licensed traders and only permitted manufacturers would be allowed to sell.

