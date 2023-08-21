Delhi minor rape case: NCW team visits victim at hospital

New Delhi, Aug 21 The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday formed a four-member team, which visited the hospital where a minor girl who was raped has been admitted.

"The NCW inquiry committee went to meet the victim at the hospital. The victim's mother had submitted a written request to the police stating their preference for privacy. We unequivocally respect the decision and their right to privacy during this challenging time," NCW posted in their X handle.

Earlier, the NCW chairperson had directed the Commissioner of Police for a swift inquiry into the allegations of sexual assault on the minor by an official of the Women and Child Development departmentand present a report within five days.

"NCW is deeply disturbed by a recent media report concerning allegations of sexual assault on a minor levelled against a Delhi government official, along with disturbing details of the victim's ordeal.

"This heinous crime happened repeatedly with the victim and it is shocking that the perpetrator was working right under the nose of the Delhi government. The accused has been suspended, but not arrested. NCW chairperson has directed the Commissioner of Police and the Secretary in the Women and Child Development department to conduct a swift inquiry and present a report within five days," NCW said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of the senior government official who has been booked on charges of raping the minor girl.

The victim is still under trauma and stress and is currently under medical observation.

As per sources, the accused official worked as the deputy director in the Women and Child Development department while the victim was a Class XII student.

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 2020 and 2021.

She had met the accused at a church. In 2020, the victim's father had died, after which she got into depression. The accused, who had already befriended her, took her to his house on the pretext of helping her.

The girl told the police that between October 2020 and February 2021, when she was with her "guardian" who lived in Burari, she was raped several times.

--IANS

