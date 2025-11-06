Delhi: Mizoram officers pick up smart city tips at NDMC

New Delhi, Nov 6 A 25-member delegation of Mizoram Secretariat Services Officers visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday to engage in a knowledge-sharing interaction on the theme 'Smart City initiatives'.

The visit was a part of a training programme organised by the NDMC in association with Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

During the interaction, NDMC Secretary Rakesh Kumar highlighted the civic agency's integrated approach to sustainable urban development and modern civic governance under the Smart City initiatives.

He showcased important initiatives that have made NDMC a 'Smart City' and citizen-friendly capital of the country.

Senior NDMC officials, including Officer on Special Duty (Personnel/Education), Chief Engineers (Civil and Electrical), Chief Architect, Medical Officer of Health, and Director (Horticulture) and Director (Training) were present during the interaction and shared insights on sector-specific initiatives and innovations under the Smart City development projects.

A presentation covering the smart initiatives taken by the NDMC was given by Officer Shakuntala Srivastava in which a wide range of initiatives were showcased.

The initiatives included Integrated Command and Control Centre, Smart e-learning, green energy by solar power project implementation, smart parking, beautification with aesthetic sense, scientific solid waste management, segregation at source, and the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) model.

The NDMC also briefed the delegation on the development of Anupam Colonies based on community-driven best practices, extensive horticulture and green-cover expansion efforts, installation of mist sprayers on electric poles to combat air pollution and scientific disposal of e-waste.

As the delegation visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Gauri Shankar Aggarwal, ICCC In-charge, told about its functioning.

The ICCC is a state-of-the-art facility located at Palika Kendra, serving as the digital brain of the city.

Here, streams of real-time data from across the capital converge -- from CCTV surveillance and air quality sensors to smart streetlights, sanitation systems, and traffic monitoring networks.

The ICCC offers a unified view of the city through a "single pane of glass", enabling swift, data-driven decisions to enhance public safety, optimise utilities, and manage emergencies.

With Geographic Information System mapping, supervisory control and data acquisition integration, and GPS-tracked waste management, NDMC has elevated urban management to new heights of precision and efficiency.

More than a technological achievement, the ICCC embodies NDMC's vision of a resilient, intelligent, and citizen-first New Delhi -- a city that listens, responds, and evolves in real time to the needs of its people.

The Mizoram delegation expressed appreciation for NDMC's exemplary Smart City initiatives for better services deliveries to the citizens and explored avenues for adopting similar practices in Mizoram urban development strategies.

