Delhi: Moti Nagar Woman Arrested for Filing False Murder Complaint; Police Investigate Past Allegations

In recent times, the number of crime cases in Moti Nagar, Delhi, has been on the rise, with one of the latest incidents involving a woman who was arrested for filing a fake murder complaint. The police registered an FIR against her after they uncovered that her claim was completely false. This is not her first time misleading the authorities, as she had previously made similar fake allegations.

Alongside this, the area has also witnessed a shocking case of reckless driving. A 25-year-old man, Amrinder Singh, was arrested for allegedly killing 40-year-old Bhikshu Lal by running him over with his Thar SUV near Sudarshan Park. The incident occurred around midnight on Friday when Singh rammed his vehicle into Lal’s motorcycle, causing his death on the spot. After the crash, the SUV collided with a truck before coming to a halt. Singh initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police. “The driver of the Thar has been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings are being carried out,” The officer added.The police said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to establish the exact sequence of events. Initial inquiry suggested that Singh himself was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.