Delhi: Mughal Garden to open till March 16 with 300 people in each slot

The Mughal Gardens in Delhi will remain open for the general public till March 16, 2022, between 10:00 AM. and 5:00 PM with a maximum entry of 300 people.

Earlier, the official statement issued on February 11, stated that each hourly slot could accommodate a maximum of 100 people.

"The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public till March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and March 1, 2022 - Gazetted Holiday) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs)," the statement read.

According to the statement issued on Friday stated that the visitors will be allowed to pre-book hourly slots between 10:00 AM. and 5:00 PM and the last entry will be allotted at 4:00 PM and each slot can now accommodate a maximum of 300 persons.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without the mask," the statement read.

Booking can be made through https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Like the previous statement, this time also, walk-in entry will not be available as per precautionary measures.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor