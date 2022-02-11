Delhi: Mughal Gardens to open for public from February 12 to March 16

The Mughal Gardens in Delhi will open for the general public from Saturday, till March 16.

A statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday stated that visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking.

Booking can be made through the link https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Like previous year, this year too walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures, the statement read.

President Ram Nath Kovind opened the annual "Udyanotsav" of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

"The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 12, 2022 to March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs)," the statement read.

Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 10.00 pm and 5.00 pm. The last entry will be at 4.00 pm.

Each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without a mask.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visitors can carry mobiles phones during the visit, the statement read.

However, they are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags or ladies purses, cameras, radios or transistors, boxes, umbrellas, arms and ammunitions and eatables etc.

Arrangements of hand sanitisers, drinking water, toilets, first aid / medical facility are provided at various points along the public route.

The main attraction of this year's Udyanotsav will be 11 varieties of Tulips which are expected to bloom in phases during February.

Flower Carpets in magnificent designs will also be on display in the Central Lawns. The dominant colour scheme of this year's ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange. A small cactus corner has also been landscaped along with some air-purifying plants in the gardens.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor