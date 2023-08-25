Delhi-Mumbai E-way accident: Kuber group owner was inside Rolls Royce that hit oil tanker (Ld, Superseding earlier copy)

Gurugram, Aug 25 Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu was inside the Rolls-Royce Phantom car that recently hit an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Gurugram.

Two people in oil tanker were killed while four others were injured in the accident that took place on Tuesday.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether Malu was driving the car.

A senior police officer from Nuh, requesting anonymity, said that Vikas Malu (Kuber group owner), one of the occupants of the Rolls-Royce, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Victims' statements will be recorded once they recover, he added.

Malu is the chairman of Kuber group.

The complainant Munil Yadav, while explaining the sequence of events, told IANS that the accident occurred when the oil tanker truck driver had given indicator to make a U-turn while the Rolls-Royce Phantom was approaching at a "very high speed".

In the accident, two occupants of the truck were killed, while another occupant of the truck and three people travelling in the car were seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep and Rampreet, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The luxury car occupants were identified as Vikas, Tasbir, and Divya who were seriously injured in the accident.

The injured are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, police said.

