Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 45 Injured After Bus Rams Into Two Trucks in Rajasthan’s Dausa District (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2025 10:48 AM2025-01-02T10:48:39+5:302025-01-02T10:48:56+5:30

A private bus carrying devotees from Ujjain to Delhi collided with two trucks on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's ...

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 45 Injured After Bus Rams Into Two Trucks in Rajasthan’s Dausa District (Watch Video) | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 45 Injured After Bus Rams Into Two Trucks in Rajasthan’s Dausa District (Watch Video)

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 45 Injured After Bus Rams Into Two Trucks in Rajasthan’s Dausa District (Watch Video)

A private bus carrying devotees from Ujjain to Delhi collided with two trucks on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, leaving around 45 passengers injured, police said. Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta attributed the accident to dense fog. More than 20 injured passengers were admitted to the Dausa District Hospital for treatment.

Watch:

Four passengers were referred to Jaipur for treatment, while some injured individuals traveled to Noida and Delhi, according to DSP Charul Gupta. She added that the accident occurred near Lahdi Ka Bas on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district.

Also Read| Elon Musk Alleges Possible ‘Link’ Between Cybertruck Explosion and New Orleans Attack.

The bus's front section sustained severe damage in the collision, police said. On receiving information about the high number of injured, District Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Sharma instructed the deployment of additional doctors and medical staff.

Open in app
Tags :Delhi mumbai expresswayDelhi mumbai expresswayAccident NewsUjjain