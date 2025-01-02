Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 45 Injured After Bus Rams Into Two Trucks in Rajasthan’s Dausa District (Watch Video)

A private bus carrying devotees from Ujjain to Delhi collided with two trucks on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, leaving around 45 passengers injured, police said. Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta attributed the accident to dense fog. More than 20 injured passengers were admitted to the Dausa District Hospital for treatment.

Dausa, Rajasthan: Over two dozen people were injured in a bus-trailer collision on Dausa Express Highway. The bus, traveling from Ujjain to Delhi, crashed into a truck in dense fog. Twelve seriously injured passengers were referred to Jaipur for treatment pic.twitter.com/l0m2oIi4Nt — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2025

Dausa, Rajasthan: Charul Gupta, Deputy SP, says, "An accident occurred at pillar number 198 on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Due to heavy fog in the morning, a bus carrying pilgrims from Ujjain to Delhi collided with a truck. Approximately 20 people were injured, including 4 with… pic.twitter.com/o0DBNNNOYA — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2025

Four passengers were referred to Jaipur for treatment, while some injured individuals traveled to Noida and Delhi, according to DSP Charul Gupta. She added that the accident occurred near Lahdi Ka Bas on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district.

The bus's front section sustained severe damage in the collision, police said. On receiving information about the high number of injured, District Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Sharma instructed the deployment of additional doctors and medical staff.