Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: Driver Killed, Passengers Injured After Bus Collides With Container in Alwar

A container and a sleeper bus collided head-on on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday morning, August 20, resulting in the death of the bus driver, while around 18 passengers were injured. The accident occurred at around 5 am on Wednesday. The injured were admitted to Reni Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to Rahul, a passenger on the bus, at around 5 am, the bus was crossing Alwar district when a loud crash woke everyone up. It was then learned that the bus rammed a truck container. The driver was badly trapped between the cabin and the container and died before reaching to the hospital. The matter was reported to the police via helpline 100. Police rushed to the spot and, with the help of ambulances, shifted the injured passengers to the hospital.

The sudden accident left many seriously injured, and panic broke out among passengers. The impact was so severe that the front side of the bus was completely damaged. Nearby locals also rushed to the spot in the early morning and helped rescue passengers from the bus.