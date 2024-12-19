Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Traffic To Be Affected at Kalindi Kunj Junction Due to Construction Work

Delhi Police issued an advisory on Thursday, alerting commuters about traffic disruptions at the Kalindi Kunj junction due to ongoing construction work for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The construction, which includes building a bridge at Agra Canal Road, is expected to continue for the next few months, the advisory stated.

Significant traffic congestion has been reported at the Kalindi Kunj junction due to the ongoing construction, according to the advisory. Commuters are advised to avoid the area during peak hours to reduce inconvenience. Those traveling from Faridabad to Noida are recommended to use Mathura Road and Road Number 13 as alternative routes to bypass the affected area.

Commuters traveling from Noida to Delhi have been advised to use the DND Flyway, the advisory stated. It also recommended opting for public transport to ease road congestion and urged drivers to avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.

