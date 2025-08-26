Delhi Murder Horror: Tailor Strangles Woman Over Loan Dispute, Dumps Body in Dabri Drain

A 35-year-old tailor allegedly strangled a woman to death over a money dispute in Delhi’s Dabri area. After murdering the woman, he dumped her body in a drain. The Delhi Police found the body two days later and arrested the accused, identified as Saleem. The victim was a resident of Delhi’s Bindapur area. The victim’s mother filed a missing persons complaint when the woman did not return home on August 21. Dwarka deputy commissioner of police Ankit Singh told Press Trust of India (PTI), "On August 23, a PCR call was received at the Dabri Police Station around 2.54 PM regarding a dead body. During preliminary investigation, the body was identified as that of the missing woman."

The Deli Police scanned the CCTV footage of the locality and used technical surveillance to trace the last movement of the victim. After reviewing the footage, they traced the tailor. DCP said that they saw the woman entering a building with the accused on August 21. The police said that they saw the accused leaving the building with a body.

The accused Saleem lives in Delhi’s Mahaveer Enclave and is a native resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigations revealed that the accused and the victim knew each other. The accused had taken a loan from the victim. The victim met the accused and asked him to return the loan amount. Soon, the conversation turned into an argument. "In a fit of rage, the accused strangled her and then tried to dispose of the body by transporting it on a motorcycle to a drain in Dabri. However, the body slipped during the process, drawing public attention. Saleem fled from the spot," the DCP told PTI.

Cops registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act at the Dabri Police Station. Police teams were deployed to Hardoi to trace the accused. The police official said that the police successfully traced the accused, and an interrogation is underway to determine if there was involvement of any other individual in this crime. The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.